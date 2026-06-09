Gurajada’s historical 150-year-old house to get facelift

VIZIANAGARAM: The historic 150-year-old residence of legendary Telugu poet, playwright, and social reformer Gurajada Apparao in Vizianagaram is set to get a major facelift as Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan assured to modernise the ancestral home and construct a state-of-the-art auditorium in the adjacent vacant land with an estimated cost of Rs 1.20 crore.

The State government has already initiated the renovation of the 150-year-old house with an estimated cost of `12.05 lakh and the Department of Archaeology has started the digitisation of Gurajada Apparao’s writings to make his works accessible to future generations.

A Government Order (GO) regarding the construction of the state-of-the-art auditorium is expected to be released within couple of days, drawing widespread appreciation from literary enthusiasts and residents.

Gurajada Venkata Apparao was a noted Indian playwright, dramatist, poet, and writer known for his works in Telugu theatre.

He wrote the play ‘Kanyasulkam’ in 1892, which was considered the greatest play in the Telugu language. Though born in the Visakhapatnam district, Gurajada Apparao settled in Vizianagaram and became synonymous with the city’s cultural identity.

Following his passing in 1915, priceless personal artefacts including his spectacles, a rubber stamp, a brass knife, a Rangoon teak table, two chairs, and three imported oil paintings remain at the Vizianagaram residence.

Though State government sanctioned `15 lakh for the conversion of the heritage building into a museum during the cultural festival held in Vizianagaram in 2012, there is no use. Later, the TDP-led NDA coalition government declared the residence of Gurajada Appa Rao as a protected monument as it has archaeological and historical importance.

The Archaeology Department took over the structure in 2015 recognising its historical significance.