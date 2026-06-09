Lokesh’s Russia visit opens new avenues for investments in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Reinforcing the growing economic partnership between Andhra Pradesh and the Russian Federation, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh successfully concluded a visit to Russia involving a series of high-level engagements during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2026.

The visit builds upon the strong foundation established by RUSAL’s investments in an alumina smelter in Andhra Pradesh. During discussions with senior leadership of RUSAL at SPIEF, both sides reviewed progress on the company’s ongoing investments and explored opportunities to expand into a fully integrated aluminium value chain in the state.

Discussions covered downstream aluminium manufacturing, automotive and aerospace alloys, aluminium foil production and the long-term potential for an integrated aluminium complex encompassing alumina refining, aluminium production and value-added manufacturing. Commenting on his visit to Russia, Nara Lokesh said: “Russia and India share a longstanding and trusted partnership. Our engagements during SPIEF 2026 have opened new avenues for collaboration in industry, technology, smart cities, mobility, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.

Andhra Pradesh is committed to building enduring partnerships with Russian businesses and institutions. Together, we can create mutually beneficial opportunities that drive innovation, investment, jobs and sustainable economic growth for both our regions.”

Lokesh visited various industries, conferences and institutions and held discussions with Russian companies and government officials during his visit to Russia.

The visit also included engagements with major Russian companies and institutions across sectors including energy, logistics, transportation, rail manufacturing, critical minerals, semiconductors and digital infrastructure. At SPIEF, Minister Lokesh highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s vision of becoming a globally competitive manufacturing and technology hub.

Speaking on the sidelines of the forum, Lokesh stated that the shifting centre of global economic growth toward emerging economies presents unprecedented opportunities for regions that combine infrastructure, talent and policy stability.