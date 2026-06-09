Massive search operation launched for missing two-year-old in Kakinada district

KAKINADA: A two-year-old girl who went missing from Ch Agraharam village in Tuni Rural mandal on Saturday remains untraced, prompting police to intensify search operations with the support of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).
A 40-member SDRF team joined search on Monday, while police, revenue, fire and forest department personnel continued efforts to trace the child.
According to Peddapuram DSP ABJ Thilak and Tuni Rural Circle Inspector Chennakesavarao, the missing girl, Sunkara Gnaneswari, is the daughter of Ganesh and Bhavani, agricultural labourers from Ch Agraharam village. Her grandfather, Chinnabbai, works as a gardener at a 50-acre palm oil plantation in village. Police said Gnaneswari went out to play with other children on Saturday afternoon while her mother was cooking at home and her father was away on personal work.
A villager later spotted the child near a hill in the company of a dog. He attempted to bring her home, but the dog barked at him and prevented him from approaching. When he informed the family, they initially believed the girl was with her father. After confirming that she was not with him, villagers began searching for her in the nearby palm oil plantation and surrounding areas.
When the search yielded no results, the family approached Tuni Rural police and lodged a complaint.
Kakinada Superintendent of Police G Bindu Madhav directed officers to intensify efforts to trace the child. Peddapuram DSP ABJ Thilak sought assistance from departments launched a search operation.
Police formed 10 teams to search the area. The SDRF and a dog squad are examining nearby pits and water bodies, while police are using drones to scan difficult terrain. Investigators are also probing the possibility of kidnapping. Two teams have been deployed to check railway and bus stations, while another team is analysing CCTV footage.
Police said villagers have joined the search in large numbers. Officers are also questioning local residents and examining whether any previous disputes in the village could be linked to the disappearance.