Massive search operation launched for missing two-year-old in Kakinada district

KAKINADA: A two-year-old girl who went missing from Ch Agraharam village in Tuni Rural mandal on Saturday remains untraced, prompting police to intensify search operations with the support of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

A 40-member SDRF team joined search on Monday, while police, revenue, fire and forest department personnel continued efforts to trace the child.

According to Peddapuram DSP ABJ Thilak and Tuni Rural Circle Inspector Chennakesavarao, the missing girl, Sunkara Gnaneswari, is the daughter of Ganesh and Bhavani, agricultural labourers from Ch Agraharam village. Her grandfather, Chinnabbai, works as a gardener at a 50-acre palm oil plantation in village. Police said Gnaneswari went out to play with other children on Saturday afternoon while her mother was cooking at home and her father was away on personal work.

A villager later spotted the child near a hill in the company of a dog. He attempted to bring her home, but the dog barked at him and prevented him from approaching. When he informed the family, they initially believed the girl was with her father. After confirming that she was not with him, villagers began searching for her in the nearby palm oil plantation and surrounding areas.