Most petitions received under PGRS are related to special Revenue Clinics: Andhra CS J Sai Prasad

GUNTUR: The Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programme held at the Guntur District Collector’s office on Monday witnessed the participation of State Chief Secretary J Sai Prasad.

Recognising that most petitions received under PGRS relate to revenue matters, special “Revenue Clinics” have been set up. On arrival at the SR Shankaran Hall, the Chief Secretary went directly to the Revenue Clinic and spent nearly three hours observing the process.

He reviewed petitions at various counters, monitored how officials interacted with applicants, and spoke to petitioners. Frequent revenue-related issues were discussed in detail, with the Chief Secretary noting both the challenges faced by citizens and the manner in which staff were handling them.

District Collector CM Sai Kanth Varma and Joint Collector Ashutosh Srivastava joined the Chief Secretary in receiving petitions. The Collector assured them, “Wherever you are, we will come to you.”

The session registered active participation from DRO Sheikh Khajavali and other district officials, underscoring the administration’s commitment to direct engagement with citizens and responsive grievance handling.