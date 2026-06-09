Three Nellore pilgrims killed in Bihar bus mishap

NELLORE: Three pilgrims from Nellore district were killed, and 15 others were injured when a private bus carrying Kashi Yatra devotees collided with a truck near Aurangabad in Bihar.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Monday while the bus was travelling from Gaya to Varanasi. The vehicle was carrying around 45 pilgrims from Sangam, Atmakur and Duttaluru areas of Nellore district. The group had left for the pilgrimage on June 1 and had visited several religious centres in Bihar.

The deceased were identified as Chowdam Hazarathayya, 60, of Sangam village; Pusupuleti Venkateswarlu, 63, a retired RTC driver from Military Colony in Dargamitta and organiser of the pilgrimage; and Thooma Padmavati, 43, of Weavers Colony in Atmakur. Officials said the injured are undergoing treatment, and are stable.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the accident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. He enquired about the medical aid being provided to the injured.

The CM directed officials to coordinate with the Bihar government to ensure immediate aid for the injured. He instructed officials to make arrangements for the safe return of the pilgrims who escaped unhurt. He announced an ex gratia of `5 lakh each for the families of the deceased, `2 lakh each for those who sustained grievous injuries, and `1 lakh each for those with minor injuries.

Following his directions, AP officials have remained in constant contact with the Bihar government and local authorities to coordinate relief and rehabilitation efforts.