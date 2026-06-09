Three TDP nominees file papers for Rajya Sabha

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) nominees for the Rajya Sabha, Sana Satish Babu, Bashyam Rama Krishna, and Chintakayala Vijay, filed their nomination papers on Monday at the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly premises.

The candidates submitted their nomination papers to Returning Officer R Vanitha Rani in the presence of coalition leaders and legislators who signed as proposers.

Sana Satish submitted two sets of nomination papers. His proposers included Chief Whip and MLA GV Anjaneyulu, along with MLAs Kanna Lakshminarayana, Pantham Venkateswara Rao (Nanaji), and Tangirala Soumya.

Bashyam Rama Krishna also filed two sets of nomination papers. Minister K Atchannaidu and MLAs B Ramanjaneyulu, Kolisetti Srinivas, and Sriram Tataiah signed as proposers for his candidature.

Similarly, Chintakayala Vijay submitted two sets of nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha.