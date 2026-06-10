Agricultural Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu promises support for shrimp farmers

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu reiterated the State government’s commitment to the welfare of shrimp farmers and sustainable aquaculture development. Addressing a high-level meeting at the Fisheries Department Commissioner’s office, he said the government was working to safeguard farmers’ interests while ensuring competitiveness in the sector.

The meeting brought together representatives of shrimp farmers, feed manufacturers, seafood processors and exporters. Farmers voiced concern over rising feed costs and urged the government to check price hikes, while manufacturers cited higher raw material prices, including fishmeal and soybean, as the reason for increased production costs.

Atchannaidu said the government had advised both sides to hold discussions and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution. He added that a transparent, scientific pricing mechanism based on raw material costs, the Wholesale Price Index and market conditions was under consideration.

The minister also announced that extending a power subsidy of Rs 1.50 per unit to an additional 12,000 aquaculture electricity connections from June 1 was in the final stage.

He said all eligible connections would be covered once orders were issued. Farmer representatives proposed limiting the feed price hike to Rs 6 per kg for one month, while manufacturers expressed readiness to consider a temporary increase of Rs 12 per kg until a new pricing system is introduced.