Andhra Pradesh: 392 newly recruited doctors to get postings on June 12

VIJAYAWADA: In a move aimed at enhancing transparency, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced that postings for 392 newly recruited doctors under the National Health Mission (NHM) will be carried out through web-based counselling for the first time.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Tuesday stated that the AP Medical Services Recruitment Board had selected the doctors on a merit basis, with MBBS qualification, under contractual appointments. Posting orders will be issued on June 12, and the doctors must report for duty by June 20.

The minister explained that this digital counselling system replaces the earlier Zoom-based process, which often caused technical difficulties and limited options for candidates.

The new method allows applicants to register preferences across six categories of posts, with allotments generated automatically, eliminating human intervention. Of the 392 posts, 173 are designated for Urban Health Centres, 99 for NCD clinics in CHCs, area and district hospitals, 70 for newborn care units, 12 for nutrition rehabilitation centres, 25 for telemedicine hubs, and 13 for district early intervention centres.