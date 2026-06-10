Andhra Pradesh: Govt extends last date to apply online for faculty posts in varsities till June 15

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government has extended the deadline for Faculty Recruitment 2026 in state public universities by one week.

The Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education stated that the revised last date for submission of online applications and payment of the registration fee is June 15, 2026, instead of June 8, 2026.

The applications are being accepted through the Common Recruitment Portal at https://apuniversitiesrecruitment.apcfss.in.

Officials said the extension follows requests from candidates seeking additional time to complete the application process.

So far, 34,207 candidates have registered on the portal. Of them, 29,179 candidates have applied for at least one post, while 27,267 have completed the full application process. Candidates have applied for a total of 1,60,314 posts.

The department has also revised the recruitment schedule. It extended the last date for submission of hard copies of applications, along with enclosures, to June 22, 2026.

It will display the list of prima facie eligible and ineligible candidates on June 29, 2026. It will accept grievances on eligibility up to July 6, 2026 and publish the final list of eligible candidates on July 7, 2026.

The government has advised candidates who have not completed their applications to submit them before June 15, 2026 and ensure that hard copies reach the registrar of the concerned university within the deadline. The authorities also asked applicants to regularly check the recruitment portal for updates.