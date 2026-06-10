APCRDA strengthens grievance redressal

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) on Tuesday held a capacity-building programme at its Rayapudi headquarters to improve the Grievance Redressal Mechanism (GRM).

Grievance officers, special deputy collectors, and senior officials attended the training. GRM nodal officer P Jayashree urged participants to utilise the sessions fully, while Dr Chinnarao from the Chief Minister’s Office stressed responsible grievance resolution. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Y Harikrishna explained the Public Grievance Redressal System, and IT Coordinator P Nageshwar Rao outlined technical processes, including audit procedures.

Separately, APCRDA conducted a gram sabha in Undavalli village to discuss land pooling, acquisition for Amaravati projects. Commissioner V Vijayarama Raju said notifications were issued after repeated consultations and clarified that farmers listed in recent notices still have time to participate.

Farmers raised concerns over assigned lands, which the Commissioner assured would be addressed per government directives. Residents requested educational and medical institutions, which APCRDA agreed to examine. He urged cooperation with ongoing infrastructure works and reminded farmers allotted returnable plots to complete registrations.