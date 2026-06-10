AP’s urban infrastructure plan focuses on five core areas

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a multi-pronged urban infrastructure plan to be implemented over the next three years, prioritising five core areas — safe drinking water supply, solid waste management, used water management, internal roads, and street lighting.

Inaugurating the two-day Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) Capacity Building Workshop organised under HUDCO’s national Urban Investment Window framework in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana explained the objectives of the government to develop infrastructure facilities in urban local bodies.

Narayana has dismissed speculation that municipal assets were being privatised, calling such claims baseless.

He clarified that upcoming projects will be executed under Public–Private Partnership (PPP) frameworks strictly to make Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) financially self-reliant, with all works awarded through transparent, competitive bidding while retaining full public ownership.

Detailing the funding layout, the Minister revealed a Rs 17,394-crore master plan to provide tap water connections to every household, with works worth Rs 12,395 crore already active under AMRUT 1.0, AMRUT 2.0, UIDF, and AIIB schemes.

To convert all katcha drains into permanent concrete structures, an estimated Rs 29,000 crore is required; engineers have been directed to immediately complete the first phase of drainage works in high- and medium-density zones with an outlay of Rs 9,000 crore.