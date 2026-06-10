APSDMA forecasts moderate rainfall, thunderstorms in parts of state today

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a weather advisory warning of scattered thunderstorms with lightning and moderate rainfall across several districts on Wednesday.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid sheltering under trees, electric poles, or hoardings during sudden gusty winds and thunderstorms, while advising farmers and cattle herders to move to safe areas at the first sound of thunder.

Districts including Alluri, West Godavari, Eluru, Guntur, Markapuram, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, YSR Kadapa, and Chittoor are likely to experience light to moderate rains with lightning, while other districts may see isolated light showers.

Meanwhile, high temperatures are expected in parts of Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Polavaram, Kakinada, Konaseema, East and West Godavari, and Eluru, where maximums may reach 41–42°C. In Srikakulam, Anakapalli, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, and Palnadu districts, temperatures may hover around 40–41°C.

On Tuesday, peak temperatures were recorded at 42.7°C in Makavarapalem (Anakapalli), 42.4°C in Dattirajeru (Vizianagaram), 42.2°C in Bhamini (Manyam), and 42°C in Tanuku (West Godavari).

Other locations, including Kukunuru, Kunavaram, Pithapuram, Kovvur, and Akkireddipalem, registered between 41.5°C and 41.6°C. APSDMA has urged citizens to stay alert to both thunderstorms and heatwave conditions.