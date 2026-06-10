CM Naidu pushes tech-driven governance and clean drives

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to strengthen technology-driven governance by launching a mobile app under Mana Mitra to provide seamless access to government services, alongside WhatsApp integration and awareness campaigns.

Reviewing RTGS and departmental performance at the camp office, he stressed efficient management of Anna Canteens, ensuring rural outlets match urban standards. He ordered strict monitoring of drinking water with daily sample testing and urged community involvement in sanitation drives to support Clean and Green initiatives.

Highlighting the Jaladhara programme, Naidu called for tanks and lakes to be readied to capture monsoon rains, with every water body mapped online. He also sought technology-based monitoring of government lands, citing a pilot in Anantapur, and demanded tougher enforcement against ganja cultivation and sale.

The Chief Minister insisted on continuous campaigns to deter crimes against women, including publicising punishments to instil fear among offenders. He said AP’s governance reforms are drawing national attention and will be showcased at the upcoming NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi.

Minister K Parthasaradhi, Chief Secretary Sai Prasad, and senior officials attended.