Evolve monthly reports to assess GSDP, CM Naidu directs officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to prepare monthly economic reports to assess the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Chairing a review meeting on GSDP targets and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) at his Camp Office in Undavalli on Tuesday, he provided guidance to achieve departmental KPIs for the financial year 2026-27 at the State, district and mandal levels.

Naidu stressed the need to improve indicators that remain below the national average and align them with the performance standards of leading States. He instructed the officials to adopt a scoring mechanism that evaluates performance based on target achievement and real growth outcomes. Highlighting the economic impact of infrastructure investments, Naidu noted that every rupee spent on infrastructure has the potential to generate up to 3.5 times economic activity.

He directed the officials to establish an AI-powered task force to monitor economic development in real time and support data-driven governance aligned with the Swarna Andhra 2047 vision. Naidu called for focused efforts to enhance Gross Value Addition (GVA) across all sectors. He directed the officials to organise a workshop on July 2 and 3 for capacity building of employees.