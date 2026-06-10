Visakhapatnam Steel Plant accident: Meeting with unions soon to look into issues, says deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

VISAKHAPATNAM: A meeting with labour unions will be convened shortly to understand the issues faced by workers, management shortcomings and technical challenges at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in the wake of Monday’s fatal accident, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan announced on Tuesday.

The Deputy Chief Minister visited the accident site at the Steel Melting Shop-1 (SMS-1) of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL).

During the visit, he interacted with officials and workers to gather first-hand information about the circumstances leading to the accident.

Addressing the media later, Pawan Kalyan said the steel plant management had announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the deceased workers, and Rs 10 lakh to those injured in the accident.

Pawan Kalyan said the entire cost of medical treatment for the injured workers would be borne by RINL. The Deputy Chief Minister further stated that one eligible member from each bereaved family would be provided employment.