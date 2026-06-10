Visakhapatnam Steel Plant accident: Meeting with unions soon to look into issues, says deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

VISAKHAPATNAM: A meeting with labour unions will be convened shortly to understand the issues faced by workers, management shortcomings and technical challenges at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in the wake of Monday’s fatal accident, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan announced on Tuesday.
The Deputy Chief Minister visited the accident site at the Steel Melting Shop-1 (SMS-1) of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL).
During the visit, he interacted with officials and workers to gather first-hand information about the circumstances leading to the accident.
Addressing the media later, Pawan Kalyan said the steel plant management had announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the deceased workers, and Rs 10 lakh to those injured in the accident.
Pawan Kalyan said the entire cost of medical treatment for the injured workers would be borne by RINL. The Deputy Chief Minister further stated that one eligible member from each bereaved family would be provided employment.
Pawan assures educational support to kids of deceased workers
In addition to the compensation package, regular employees would receive retirement-related benefits amounting to approximately Rs 1.72 crore, while contract workers’ families would receive benefits of about Rs 45.75 lakh as per existing provisions.
The Deputy Chief Minister also assured support for the education of children of the deceased workers. He said the children would continue to receive educational assistance on par with the benefits extended to the children of serving steel plant employees.
Pawan Kalyan welcomed the constitution of a three-member inquiry committee headed by experts associated with Bokaro Steel Plant to investigate the accident. He assured that the State government would extend full cooperation to the inquiry and facilitate all necessary assistance for a comprehensive investigation.
Pawan Kalyan revealed that some workers who spoke to him attributed the mishap to human error, and expressed concerns over operational and management-related shortcomings. “They conveyed their anguish over the loss of their colleagues, and urged authorities to strengthen safety measures at the steel plant,” he said.
He announced plans to hold discussions with labour unions to better understand workers’ grievances, workplace conditions, technical challenges and safety issues.
Reiterating the NDA government’s stand on the future of the plant, Pawan Kalyan observed that ‘Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku,’ and affirmed that it remained committed to protecting the steel plant and opposed its privatisation. Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash and others were present.