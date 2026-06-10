PM Modi’s 12-year tenure marked by decisive leadership and stability: Pralhad Joshi

TIRUPATI: Launching a sharp attack on the Congress while highlighting the achievements of the NDA government, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and New & Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 12-year tenure has been marked by decisive leadership, political stability and development-oriented governance.

Addressing the media in Tirupati along with Andhra Pradesh Ministers Angani Satya Prasad and Gottipati Ravi Kumar, and Andhra Pradesh BJP president PVN Madhav, Joshi said Modi has become India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister, surpassing the record of Jawaharlal Nehru. He noted that the country has witnessed stable governance and bold decision-making under Modi’s leadership.

The Union Minister alleged that Congress governments lacked the courage to take critical decisions in the national interest and failed to effectively utilise the country’s resources. He said the Modi government transformed India from an era of policy paralysis to one of decisive governance and rapid development.

Joshi remarked that while the Congress focused on promoting a political dynasty, the Modi government concentrated on harnessing renewable energy for the nation’s growth.

“Congress leaders recognised only the power of the ‘son’, whereas the Modi government recognised the power of the ‘sun’,” he said, referring to the Centre’s emphasis on solar and renewable energy expansion.