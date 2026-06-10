PM Modi’s 12-year tenure marked by decisive leadership and stability: Pralhad Joshi

TIRUPATI: Launching a sharp attack on the Congress while highlighting the achievements of the NDA government, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and New & Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 12-year tenure has been marked by decisive leadership, political stability and development-oriented governance.
Addressing the media in Tirupati along with Andhra Pradesh Ministers Angani Satya Prasad and Gottipati Ravi Kumar, and Andhra Pradesh BJP president PVN Madhav, Joshi said Modi has become India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister, surpassing the record of Jawaharlal Nehru. He noted that the country has witnessed stable governance and bold decision-making under Modi’s leadership.
The Union Minister alleged that Congress governments lacked the courage to take critical decisions in the national interest and failed to effectively utilise the country’s resources. He said the Modi government transformed India from an era of policy paralysis to one of decisive governance and rapid development.
Joshi remarked that while the Congress focused on promoting a political dynasty, the Modi government concentrated on harnessing renewable energy for the nation’s growth.
“Congress leaders recognised only the power of the ‘son’, whereas the Modi government recognised the power of the ‘sun’,” he said, referring to the Centre’s emphasis on solar and renewable energy expansion.
Joshi also highlighted the Centre’s continued support to Andhra Pradesh under the NDA government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. He said the Union government has sanctioned significant funds and extended assistance for infrastructure, welfare and development projects in the State.
Praising the Andhra Pradesh government, he said several governance initiatives implemented by Naidu’s administration have earned national recognition and are being studied for wider adoption. Describing the last 12 years as a transformative phase in Indian politics and governance, Joshi asserted that the NDA government would continue its efforts to strengthen the country and accelerate AP’s development.
He said India’s Gen Z has emerged as a major force in technology, innovation and digital transformation under Modi’s leadership. He noted that the country is actively participating in the development of artificial intelligence (AI), software technologies and intellectual property creation through a growing number of patents and innovation-driven initiatives.
He said the country’s growth momentum has remained intact despite unprecedented global challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, international conflicts and economic uncertainties. “Even with wars, the pandemic and several global disruptions, India’s growth story has not stopped,” he remarked. Joshi released booklets highlighting 12 years of the Modi government’s rule and development initiatives.