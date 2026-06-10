‘Record tenure of Modi shows public trust’: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a new record as the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India, completing 4,399 days in office by Wednesday.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav described this milestone as a symbol of the people’s trust and a sign of New India’s transformation. Until now, Jawaharlal Nehru held the record with 4,398 days in office.

Minister Yadav noted that under Modi’s leadership over the past 12 years, India has witnessed unprecedented and positive changes across multiple sectors, strengthening the nation’s global reputation.

He recalled that in 2014, amid political instability and public disillusionment, citizens placed their faith in Modi, electing him with a clear majority. That trust was reinforced with two subsequent re-elections, driven by reforms, welfare programs, and effective governance.

Highlighting achievements, the minister pointed to over 10 crore LPG connections that eased household burdens, rapid advances in space exploration, and a threefold expansion of the economy. He emphasised the role of technology, citing 24,000 crore transactions through UPI as proof of India’s digital transformation.

Other landmark initiatives included Rs 45 lakh crore in direct benefit transfers, 57 crore Jan Dhan accounts, expansion of higher education and medical institutions, farmer investment support, GST tax reforms, and major constitutional changes such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the abolition of triple talaq. Women’s empowerment was strengthened through 33% reservation in the legislature..Minister Yadav also praised Modi’s decisive actions on national security, including surgical strikes.