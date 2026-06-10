Six cops suspended for nexus with matka gangs in Andhra Pradesh

TIRUPATI: Tirupati District Superintendent of Police L Subbarayudu suspended six police personnel, including officials and constables, for nexus with gambling syndicate and extensing support to matka gangs. Following the allegations against the cops, a detailed enquiry has been conducted, and the SP confirmed the nexus between the police and gambling operators and issued orders for the suspension of cops.

The suspended officers include two circle inspectors and four constables. A charge memo was also issued to a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

The suspended officials include Srikalahasti One Town CI Prakash Kumar, CI Gopi (currently posted at Puthalapattu and previously served in Srikalahasti), and constables Praveen, Hemadri, Pratap and Kranthi Kumar.

The constables were reportedly associated with the Srikalahasti DSP office. Additionally, a charge memo was served on Srikalahasti DSP Narasimha Murthy. The suspension of six police personnel has created a sensation across Tirupati district. The stern action against the police is being viewed as a strong message from SP Subbarayudu that any police personnel found colluding with criminal elements or supporting illegal gambling activities will face strict disciplinary action.