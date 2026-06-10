Six cops suspended for nexus with matka gangs in Andhra Pradesh

TIRUPATI: Tirupati District Superintendent of Police L Subbarayudu suspended six police personnel, including officials and constables, for nexus with gambling syndicate and extensing support to matka gangs. Following the allegations against the cops, a detailed enquiry has been conducted, and the SP confirmed the nexus between the police and gambling operators and issued orders for the suspension of cops.
The suspended officers include two circle inspectors and four constables. A charge memo was also issued to a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).
The suspended officials include Srikalahasti One Town CI Prakash Kumar, CI Gopi (currently posted at Puthalapattu and previously served in Srikalahasti), and constables Praveen, Hemadri, Pratap and Kranthi Kumar.
The constables were reportedly associated with the Srikalahasti DSP office. Additionally, a charge memo was served on Srikalahasti DSP Narasimha Murthy. The suspension of six police personnel has created a sensation across Tirupati district. The stern action against the police is being viewed as a strong message from SP Subbarayudu that any police personnel found colluding with criminal elements or supporting illegal gambling activities will face strict disciplinary action.
The investigation into the matka gambling network is continuing, and officials have indicated that further action may follow based on additional findings.
Earlier, the police had taken the matka kingpin Padmanabham and grilled his activities. Padmanabhan has been escaping the law enforcement agencies and managing gambling operations for over a decade across Srikalahasti, Tirupati, Nagari and several border areas of Tamil Nadu.
Padmanabham is accused of running an extensive matka gambling network that allegedly ruined the lives of many people by attracting them into illegal betting activities.
During the investigation, several crucial revelations reportedly emerged, including allegations that some police personnel had colluded with the accused and provided protection to the illegal matka gambling and supporting the matka activities.