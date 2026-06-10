Visakhapatnam Steel Plant accident: Support extends beyond compensation, says IT Minister Nara Lokesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: “Our intention is not merely to announce financial assistance and wash our hands of the matter. It is the government’s responsibility to provide long-term assurance to the affected families and support the future of their children,” IT Minister Nara Lokesh said while responding to the RINL Visakhapatnam Steel Plant accident that claimed nine lives.

On Tuesday, Lokesh visited the families of the deceased workers at the KGH mortuary and later met the injured undergoing treatment at hospitals in the city. He also inspected the accident site at the Steel Melting Shop-1 (SMS-1) of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL).

Addressing the media, the Minister noted that the State government acted immediately after the accident and coordinated relief measures with district officials, public representatives and steel plant authorities. He assured that efforts were underway to ensure the early release of the Rs 25 lakh ex gratia announced by Union Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy for the families of each deceased worker.

Lokesh emphasised that the government would continue supporting the affected families even after immediate relief measures were completed. “Ensuring the welfare, education and long-term security of the victims’ families remained a priority,” he added.

Referring to the ongoing investigation, he observed that a three-member expert committee constituted by the Centre was examining the circumstances that led to the accident. “The panel would inspect the site, interact with workers and officials, study technical aspects and submit a detailed report. Any conclusions regarding the cause of the accident should be based on the findings of the inquiry,” he remarked.