Andhra unveils 30-day urban development action plan for all municipalities

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MA&UD) has unveiled a 30-day action plan for integrated urban development across AP, with Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar stressing strict implementation in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

Speaking at the valedictory of the two-day Urban Challenge Fund Capacity Building Workshop in Vijayawada, he said every municipality must propose at least one viable project, while larger corporations such as Vizag, Vijayawada, Guntur, Rajahmundry, and Tirupati should take up multiple projects with DPRs, financial estimates, and clear revenue models.

The Principal Secretary emphasised that public safety must be prioritised, with signage and barricades mandatory at all work sites. He clarified that municipal lands are public assets and cannot be sold, but should be developed under asset value capture models into markets, commercial complexes, parks, or sports arenas to generate revenue. He directed each municipality to appoint a nodal officer to coordinate daily with APUFIDC for monitoring project progress.

He praised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for appreciating the consolidation of urban infrastructure and noted that monthly reviews are being conducted at the highest level.

MA&UD Director P Sampath Kumar said PPP projects should be prioritised in high-value municipal areas, while UCF funds should be used elsewhere. He reported that meetings with 21 of 36 ULBs are complete, with 16 in advanced DPR preparation stages.