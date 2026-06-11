Andhra unveils power roadmap to attract hyperscale data centres in Vizag

VIJAYAWADA: In a major move to anchor the next generation of Asia’s digital economy, the State government has unveiled a state-of-the-art power transmission roadmap designed to support a massive influx of hyperscale data centres, cloud networks, and AI infrastructure in and around Vizag.

Special Chief Secretary for the Energy Department, K Vijayanand, announced that these strategic initiatives will further strengthen AP as one of the most attractive destinations for world-class digital infrastructure investments.

The plan was finalised on Wednesday during a multi-departmental review meeting conducted via video conference from Vidyut Soudha. The high-level session was attended by IT Secretary Katamneni Bhaskar, APTRANSCO Joint Managing Director Surya Sai Praveen Chand, APEPDCL CMD Prithvi Tej Immadi, APIIC Vice Chairman and MD Dinesh Kumar, APEDB CEO Shanmohan, and others.

Addressing the officials, Vijayanand stated that leading global technology companies and infrastructure developers are showing interest in establishing hyperscale data centres, cloud computing facilities, and next-generation digital services in the State.

“Just as ports, national highways, and airports played a vital role in driving industrial growth in the past, data centres are expected to become the backbone of the future digital economy,” Vijayanand noted.

He explained that AP is actively following an “Infrastructure First” approach, expanding transmission capacity even before power demand fully materialises on the ground to provide investors with reliability, and operational stability.