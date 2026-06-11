Andhra's Bapatla police open history sheets against 301 offenders in crimes against women

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be a major crackdown to control the crimes against women, Bapatla police have opened history sheets against 301 individuals involved in crimes and indecent behaviour towards women.

In an official release on Wednesday, Bapatla district SP B Umamaheswar stated that 26 suspect sheets were opened during the past week alone against persons with suspicious activities and criminal backgrounds. On the other hand, police maintain continuous surveillance of the movements of habitual offenders to prevent crime and ensure public safety.

He further warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found behaving indecently towards women and children or committing crimes against them. He said the state government is giving top priority to the safety and security of women and children and has launched several initiatives to strengthen protection mechanisms.

“As part of these efforts, we have opened rowdy and suspect sheets against 301 individuals who were involved in crimes or misconduct against women and girls. Police are closely monitoring their movements, associations, and activities to prevent the possibility of future crimes,” he said.