AP launches AI-based pilot to detect diabetic retinopathy in government hospitals

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has launched a pilot initiative to harness Artificial Intelligence (AI) in detecting diabetic retinopathy, a serious eye complication among diabetes patients.

The programme, announced by Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, is being rolled out in government hospitals at Guntur, Kurnool, and Visakhapatnam.

Under the scheme, fundus camera images of patients’ eyes will be analysed by AI systems to determine the severity of retinopathy and whether specialist consultation is required. Until now, such a diagnosis depended entirely on the availability of ophthalmologists.

With AI support, trained optometrists can screen patients and flag cases needing urgent medical attention, helping to overcome the shortage of eye specialists.

Diabetic retinopathy affects nearly 20 per cent of diabetes patients, leading to blurred vision, nerve damage, or retinal detachment if untreated. At Guntur Government General Hospital alone, about 3,000 diabetic patients visit monthly, with 15–20 per cent showing signs of retinopathy.