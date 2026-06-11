CM Chandrababu hails PM Modi’s hallmark of leadership

VIJAYAWADA: At the NDA meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, where a Resolution of Gratitude was adopted marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s completion of 12 years in office and his emergence as India’s longest-serving continuously elected PM, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed Modi’s leadership, governance and global stature.
Congratulating Modi, Naidu said it was a great honour to table the Resolution of Gratitude, a historic tribute to India’s longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister.
Praising Modi’s leadership, he said, “Narendra Modi ji’s greatest strength is that he serves as both our anchor and innovator. He works with a single agenda - Nation First, a principle that all of us must constantly keep in mind.”
Reflecting on Modi’s long public service journey, he said, “Modi was elected Chief Minister in 2001, and it has now been nearly 25 years in public office. Sometimes I introspect and ask myself. How is he able to consistently live up to the expectations of the people? That is the hallmark of his leadership.”
Highlighting India’s economic resilience amid global uncertainty, he said, “Today, the world is in turmoil. Wars, fractured supply chains, volatile energy markets, slowing major economies and uncertainty across continents have created enormous challenges. Yet inflation in India has remained at around 3.5 per cent, the lowest among major economies in the world. That reflects the leadership being provided by our Prime Minister.”
Commending Modi’s energy and commitment, he remarked, “A proven performer as Chief Minister and now as Prime Minister, Modi continues to demonstrate the same spirit, creativity and innovation. Over all these years, I have never seen him tired. He is always energetic, and more importantly, he inspires and energises others.”
On the Prime Minister’s global standing, he said, “Narendra Modi ji stands shoulder to shoulder with any leader in the world. I can say that very clearly. Every survey points to his popularity as a global leader. That is a matter of pride for the entire nation.” Underscoring India’s growing global reputation, Naidu added, “Wherever you go in the world, Indians and India are respected because of you, sir.” Expressing confidence in India’s future under Modi’s leadership, he said, “Our goal is to become the world’s number one economy. That aspiration can be realised under the leadership of our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, and I am confident that the day will come.”
Calling the present period a transformational moment for the country, Naidu concluded, “This is India’s defining moment. It is the beginning of a golden era. Our faith in his leadership is complete, our commitment to the people is unwavering, and our resolve to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047 is unshakeable.”