CM Chandrababu hails PM Modi’s hallmark of leadership

VIJAYAWADA: At the NDA meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, where a Resolution of Gratitude was adopted marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s completion of 12 years in office and his emergence as India’s longest-serving continuously elected PM, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed Modi’s leadership, governance and global stature.

Congratulating Modi, Naidu said it was a great honour to table the Resolution of Gratitude, a historic tribute to India’s longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister.

Praising Modi’s leadership, he said, “Narendra Modi ji’s greatest strength is that he serves as both our anchor and innovator. He works with a single agenda - Nation First, a principle that all of us must constantly keep in mind.”

Reflecting on Modi’s long public service journey, he said, “Modi was elected Chief Minister in 2001, and it has now been nearly 25 years in public office. Sometimes I introspect and ask myself. How is he able to consistently live up to the expectations of the people? That is the hallmark of his leadership.”

Highlighting India’s economic resilience amid global uncertainty, he said, “Today, the world is in turmoil. Wars, fractured supply chains, volatile energy markets, slowing major economies and uncertainty across continents have created enormous challenges. Yet inflation in India has remained at around 3.5 per cent, the lowest among major economies in the world. That reflects the leadership being provided by our Prime Minister.”