Four Andhra seafarers stranded in Iran urge government to ensure their safe return

SRIKAKULAM: Several young men, including four youths from North Pradesh, have been stranded on the coast of Iran for months.

Their cargo vessel has been stuck near Bandar Abbas port due to the West Asia conflict. The ship’s management has allegedly neglected the crew, leaving them without proper food, drinking water, or salaries.

According to sources, there are 13 crew members onboard, including four foreign nationals and nine Indians. The stranded seafarers include Somaraju from Vizianagaram, Durga Prasad from Amadalavalsa, Jerri Vishnu from Srikurmam, and Parapati Ramana from Parapativanipeta in Srikakulam.

In a video message, they claimed they have been facing severe hardship for the past few months. Food supplies have become scarce, forcing them to survive on just one meal a day, and they also reported long periods without electricity. Family members appealed to the government to ensure the safe return of the stranded sailors.