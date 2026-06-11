Information gap results in crop loss, financial distress for farmers in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The absence of awareness campaigns at the grassroots level and the lack of timely, reliable information have emerged as major challenges confronting farmers in the State, often resulting in crop losses, financial distress and mounting debts.

With critical decisions on cultivation, crop selection and input management increasingly being taken without scientific guidance, farmers say they are being left vulnerable to avoidable risks season after season. Despite the State possessing an extensive agricultural extension network, crucial information on weather conditions, crop advisories, seed varieties and fertiliser management is often failing to reach farmers when it is needed the most.

The issue has once again come to the fore with the onset of the Kharif season.

While the southwest monsoon has entered Andhra Pradesh through the Rayalaseema region and scattered rainfall has been reported in some districts, uncertainty continues to prevail over the likelihood of sustained rainfall across the State.

At the same time, except in parts of the Godavari delta, irrigation water is yet to be released in several regions, leaving farmers dependent largely on monsoon conditions.