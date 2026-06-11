Minister Lokesh greets Modi on completion of 12-year term as PM

VIJAYAWADA: Marking twelve years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership at the helm of the nation, Minister for HRD and IT, and National Working President of the TDP Nara Lokesh, lauded the Prime Minister’s transformative contribution to India’s growth story, describing his tenure as one that has provided the nation with stability, resilience, and a clear sense of purpose during a period of unprecedented global uncertainty.

Lokesh said that Prime Minister Modi’s leadership has guided India through some of the most challenging moments in recent history while ensuring that the country emerged stronger and more confident.

Congratulating Prime Minister Modi on completing twelve years in office, Nara Lokesh wished him continued good health, strength, and success in service to the nation.

On a personal note, Lokesh acknowledged the Prime Minister’s guidance and mentorship over the years. “I remain deeply grateful for his guidance and mentorship.

His emphasis on discipline, hard work, and initiatives such as Fit India has inspired millions of Indians, including me, to pursue healthier, more purposeful lives,” he said.

Referring to Andhra Pradesh’s development journey under the Coalition government rule, Lokesh expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s continued support to the state.

“For Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi’s support has been invaluable. His encouragement for our development ambitions and his partnership in advancing critical infrastructure, connectivity, and economic opportunities have helped accelerate the state’s growth trajectory,” he said.

Above all else, Prime Minister Modi’s greatest contribution has been the stability he has provided to the nation, said Nara Lokesh.