Minister Nadendla Manohar pulls up Tenali civic officials over garbage pile-up

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies department minister Nadendla Manohar has expressed his serious displeasure with the Tenali Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials over the failure of civic officials to clear accumulated garbage despite instructions.

He expressed his resentment by sitting on a bench along the Tenali canal bund and vowed to remain there till garbage was cleared. Shocked over it, the municipal authorities began removing the heaps of garbage near the canal bund.

After a few hours, municipal corporation officials cleared the waste from the site.

Nadendla conducted a surprise inspection on East Canal Bund Road in Tenali town of Guntur district on Wednesday.

The issue came to the minister’s notice during his visit to the area two days ago, when residents complained about heaps of waste lying near the APSRTC bus stand.

Manohar had directed the TMC Commissioner and sanitation staff to remove garbage immediately.

However, the Minister noticed on Wednesday morning that garbage was not removed. Angered by the inaction, he summoned municipal officials to the spot and questioned them about the delay.

Officials reportedly informed him that the garbage accumulation was extensive and that tenders would be called to undertake the removal work.

Not satisfied with the official’s explanation, Nadendla questioned why a task that could be completed using the municipality’s own machinery, including JCBs and tractors, required a tender process.

Expressing frustration, he warned the staff that if they were unwilling to perform their duties, they could take leave and stay away from work.