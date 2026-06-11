Rain, gusty winds forecast as Andhra reels under heatwave

VIJAYAWADA: The APSDMA has warned of varied weather conditions across the state over the next three days, with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in several districts, alongside heatwave conditions in others.

APSDMA MD Prakhar Jain said a trough extending from the central Bay of Bengal through Karnataka, coastal Andhra, and Telangana is influencing the weather. On Thursday, light to moderate rains with lightning are likely in Markapuram and Rayalaseema districts, while scattered showers are expected in ASR, Polavaram, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, and Nellore districts.

Temperatures are likely to touch 41–42°C in parts of Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, ASR, Kakinada, Konaseema, and East Godavari districts, while Polavaram and West Godavari may record 40–41°C.