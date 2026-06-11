TTD’s Anna Prasadam feeds 4.4 crore devotees in just five months

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), custodian of the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara, has achieved another rare feat. It has served free food to a record 4.4 crore pilgrims in just five months under Anna Prasadam, while maintaining the highest quality standards in preparation.
Announcing the milestone on Wednesday, the TTD authorities revealed that this relentless, round-the-clock spiritual engine — running under the aegis of the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust — is backed by a newly consolidated financial corpus of over Rs 2,460 crore in secure fixed deposits. Equipped with the newly integrated Vakulamatha Centralised Kitchen grid, the TTD is effectively transforming traditional temple charity into a globally recognised benchmark for institutional hospitality and advanced logistics.
The sheer magnitude of this Akshaya Patra, which has been running without a single day’s pause since its humble inception on April 6, 1985, is vividly reflected in its staggering daily consumption metrics, where a single day’s operations require 15.8 tonnes of premium rice.
TTD feeds 1.80 to 1.90 lakh pilgrims daily, 3 lakh on weekends
To maintain the continuous daily menu, the TTD’s supply chain uses 3,110 kg of sunflower oil, 2,861 kg of toor dal, 2,832 kg of suji rava, 2,825 kg of wheat rava, and 1,729 kg of urad dal.
This massive inventory is further complemented by the daily use of 1,436 kg of common salt, 1,276 kg of jaggery, 497 kg of tamarind, 430 kg of sugar, and 4,375 fresh coconuts, seamlessly converting industrial-scale logistics into delicious and sacred food.
While a standard weekday sees between 1.80 lakh and 1.90 lakh pilgrims line up for the free meals, weekend crowds routinely push the numbers past 3 lakh daily servings.
Verified statistical averages over the last quarter reveal that a single day’s operations involve serving fresh milk, tea, or coffee to 70,000 pilgrims, breakfast to 60,200, lunch to 99,500, and a wholesome dinner to another 56,700.
Although the primary mega-dining facility — the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Kendra (MTVAC)—caters to over 82,000 seated pilgrims daily, the trust’s food corridors run directly into the Sri Akshaya Kitchen, the Vaikuntam Queue Complex compartments, outside transit queue lines, and various Pilgrim Amenities Complexes (PACs) across the hill shrine.
To maintain rigorous nutritional and safety standards during these heavy surges, the TTD has integrated advanced machinery, including automated fresh coconut shredding systems, to maximise freshness and optimise flavour profiles in its daily production of chutneys and curries.
To future-proof this sprawling food-security web, the TTD is implementing comprehensive technological and infrastructural upgrades.
Following the successful commissioning of the Vakulamatha Centralised Kitchen, which extends high-quality food delivery grids to 28 distinct satellite distribution points, the TTD has opened a massive new dining space inside PAC-5 (Venkatadri Nilayam) capable of seating 1,500 pilgrims at once.
Works are also well advanced for a new automated satellite kitchen engineered to prepare food for 2 lakh individuals per day, joining the deployment of modern cooking equipment at the MTVAC facility and QR-code-based donation kiosks designed to streamline digital micro-philanthropy on the ground.
The financial bedrock of this massive operation rests entirely upon the voluntary contributions of devotees, with the trust’s stable interest yields from its Rs 2,460-crore corpus completely funding the daily raw materials and staff operations without relying on State grants.
By honouring the ancient Indian ethos of “Annam Para Brahma Swaroopam” — treating food as the ultimate divine reality — the TTD ensures that no pilgrim ever leaves the abode of the Lord of Kali Yuga with an empty stomach.