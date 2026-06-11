TTD’s Anna Prasadam feeds 4.4 crore devotees in just five months

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), custodian of the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara, has achieved another rare feat. It has served free food to a record 4.4 crore pilgrims in just five months under Anna Prasadam, while maintaining the highest quality standards in preparation.

Announcing the milestone on Wednesday, the TTD authorities revealed that this relentless, round-the-clock spiritual engine — running under the aegis of the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust — is backed by a newly consolidated financial corpus of over Rs 2,460 crore in secure fixed deposits. Equipped with the newly integrated Vakulamatha Centralised Kitchen grid, the TTD is effectively transforming traditional temple charity into a globally recognised benchmark for institutional hospitality and advanced logistics.

The sheer magnitude of this Akshaya Patra, which has been running without a single day’s pause since its humble inception on April 6, 1985, is vividly reflected in its staggering daily consumption metrics, where a single day’s operations require 15.8 tonnes of premium rice.