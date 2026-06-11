Union Cabinet approves GPRA, office accommodation projects in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: In a historic first for Andhra Pradesh, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the construction of the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) in Amaravati, marking the State’s maiden residential complex for Central government employees.

The Rs 1,234.91 crore project, funded entirely by the Centre, is designed to provide modern housing close to workplaces, easing financial burden and strengthening the administrative ecosystem of the capital city.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the clearance, thanking the Union Cabinet for approving both the GPRA and the Central Government General Pool Office Accommodation (CGGPOA).

In a post on X, Naidu described the Union Cabinet’s decision as a major boost for Amaravati’s growth, noting that it would reinforce the presence of Central institutions, improve inter-departmental coordination, and enhance service delivery.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the project lays the foundation for Amaravati’s future as a premier hub of governance and public administration.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, speaking at AP Bhavan in New Delhi, said the GPRA approval is part of a broader administrative push.