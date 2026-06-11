Union Cabinet approves GPRA, office accommodation projects in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: In a historic first for Andhra Pradesh, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the construction of the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) in Amaravati, marking the State’s maiden residential complex for Central government employees.
The Rs 1,234.91 crore project, funded entirely by the Centre, is designed to provide modern housing close to workplaces, easing financial burden and strengthening the administrative ecosystem of the capital city.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the clearance, thanking the Union Cabinet for approving both the GPRA and the Central Government General Pool Office Accommodation (CGGPOA).
In a post on X, Naidu described the Union Cabinet’s decision as a major boost for Amaravati’s growth, noting that it would reinforce the presence of Central institutions, improve inter-departmental coordination, and enhance service delivery.
The Chief Minister emphasised that the project lays the foundation for Amaravati’s future as a premier hub of governance and public administration.
Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, speaking at AP Bhavan in New Delhi, said the GPRA approval is part of a broader administrative push.
Centre to invest Rs 2,534 crore on two projects
Alongside the residential complex, the Centre has cleared a Common Central Secretariat project valued at Rs 1,299.08 crore and spanning 23.25 lakh sq. ft., bringing the combined Central investment in Amaravati to nearly Rs 2,534 crore.
Chandrasekhar noted that these projects were first proposed in 2018 but stalled in 2019, only to be revived and fast-tracked under the current coalition leadership.
The GPRA will be built on a 17 acre campus with a total built-up area of 31.30 lakh sq. ft., including a 9.10 lakh sq. ft. basement parking facility for 1,972 cars.
The master plan features 11 residential towers with 1,504 units ranging from Type II to Type VI, along with refuge areas for safety. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, through the CPWD, will oversee the project execution, with pre-bid activities already underway.
Designed to meet global sustainability standards, the project will comply with India’s latest eco-friendly codes, targeting a GRIHA 4-Star rating. It will incorporate water conservation, energy efficiency, and local material sourcing.
The self-contained township will also house civic amenities such as a bank, ATM, post office, creche, shopping complex, food court, service centre, guest house, and a modern community hall.
Accessibility for persons with disabilities will be ensured through a barrier-free environment. Beyond infrastructure, the GPRA is expected to act as a regional economic catalyst.
Officials estimate it will generate 7 lakh mandays of employment annually during construction and sustain 50,000 mandays per year once operational.
Thousands of skilled and unskilled workers across Andhra Pradesh are expected to benefit from the projects.
Chandrasekhar thanked PM Narendra Modi, Union Housing Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and others.