YSRCP leader Jagan demands additional aid for VSP blast victims

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday demanded an additional ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for the families of workers who died in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) accident, along with a job for one family member of each deceased worker. He also urged the State government to pass a resolution in the Assembly opposing the privatisation of VSP.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam after visiting injured workers undergoing treatment, Jagan said the government was highlighting a compensation package of Rs 1.72 crore, but claimed that most of the amount consisted of insurance and other benefits already due to the victims.

Jagan said the government should respond with humanity and provide Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to the kin of victims, citing the compensation extended during the LG Polymers incident.