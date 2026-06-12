All set for grand NDA victory celebrations in Tirupati today

TIRUPATI: Authorities have completed arrangements for the Andhra Pradesh government’s State-level NDA victory celebrations meeting, scheduled to be held on Friday at a 24-acre venue at Daminedu near Tirupati.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, BJP State president PVN Madhav, and several State and Union ministers are expected to participate in the programme.
Naidu is expected to address the gathering on the NDA government’s achievements over the past two years, including welfare initiatives and ongoing development projects.
Ministers Anagani Satya Prasad and Vangalapudi Anitha reviewed the arrangements on Thursday along with Tirupati District Collector S Venkateswarlu, Tirupati SP L Subbarayudu, Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani and CM Programmes Coordinator P Venkatesh.
The district administration has developed the venue with large fabricated structures and German hangars. Officials have also set up drinking water points, food courts, four first-aid centres, barricades, seating galleries, an exhibition gallery, mobile toilets and designated parking areas.
Speaking to TNIE, venue in-charge and Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani said elaborate arrangements had been made in anticipation of a large turnout of NDA leaders, party workers and supporters from across the State.
“We have developed the open site into a fully equipped public meeting venue with all essential facilities. Arrangements have been made to provide food for around 60,000 people, while seating has been arranged for nearly 50,000 attendees,” he said.
Tirupati SP L Subbarayudu said more than 2,000 police personnel had been deployed for the smooth conduct of the event. He said drone surveillance teams were monitoring the venue, traffic diversions had been planned to minimise inconvenience to the public, and the premises had been sanitised as part of security protocol for VVIP movement.
According to party sources, the NDA Coordination Committee selected Tirupati for the State-level celebrations after the recent programme in Visakhapatnam was cancelled following an accident.
Meanwhile, leaders of the TDP, JSP and BJP in Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya and Nellore districts have been tasked with mobilising beneficiaries of government welfare schemes and party supporters for the event. MLAs Pulivarthi Nani, Arani Srinivas, B Sudheer Reddy and Bhanu Prakash Naidu are overseeing mobilisation efforts.
Political observers said the meeting could provide momentum to the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance ahead of the local body elections, which are expected to be held in the coming months.