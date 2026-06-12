All set for grand NDA victory celebrations in Tirupati today

TIRUPATI: Authorities have completed arrangements for the Andhra Pradesh government’s State-level NDA victory celebrations meeting, scheduled to be held on Friday at a 24-acre venue at Daminedu near Tirupati.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, BJP State president PVN Madhav, and several State and Union ministers are expected to participate in the programme.

Naidu is expected to address the gathering on the NDA government’s achievements over the past two years, including welfare initiatives and ongoing development projects.

Ministers Anagani Satya Prasad and Vangalapudi Anitha reviewed the arrangements on Thursday along with Tirupati District Collector S Venkateswarlu, Tirupati SP L Subbarayudu, Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani and CM Programmes Coordinator P Venkatesh.

The district administration has developed the venue with large fabricated structures and German hangars. Officials have also set up drinking water points, food courts, four first-aid centres, barricades, seating galleries, an exhibition gallery, mobile toilets and designated parking areas.

Speaking to TNIE, venue in-charge and Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani said elaborate arrangements had been made in anticipation of a large turnout of NDA leaders, party workers and supporters from across the State.