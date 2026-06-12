Andhra Pradesh: German, French courses see rise in enrolments

VIJAYAWADA: Foreign-language learning, once considered a niche pursuit largely confined to metro cities, is witnessing growing interest in Vijayawada, with institutes reporting a rise in enrolments over past two years.

German and French continue to be the most sought-after languages. According to language trainers, much of the demand is being driven by students from science, engineering and technical backgrounds who are exploring higher-education and career opportunities abroad.

“Most students are not learning these languages out of passion alone. They are looking at the academic and career advantages that language proficiency can offer,” a language trainer said.

Germany remains a preferred destination for students due to its strong higher-education system and opportunities in engineering, manufacturing and technology sectors, making German a popular language choice. Japanese is also gaining popularity among young learners, driven by growing interest in Japanese culture, entertainment and education.

Spanish, French and Japanese in Vijayawada, continues to attract learners because of its relevance in the global market and international communication.

Languages such as Arabic and Chinese are finding takers interested in international trade, business and employment opportunities in Asian markets. SRR College, a government institution in Vijayawada, previously offered German certification courses to students and residents. However, it was discontinued two years ago due to low response.

Language institutes say growing awareness of overseas education, migration and job opportunities has increased demand for foreign-language courses in Vijayawada. Students view language proficiency as a skill that enhances academic and career prospects.

Khushali Agarwal