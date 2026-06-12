Andhra Pradesh government rejects DSC paper leak, corruption charges

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has firmly rejected allegations of corruption and paper leaks in the DSC-2025 teacher recruitment, stressing that the process was conducted with full transparency and strict adherence to statutory rules. Officials announced that a fresh ‘Mega DSC’ notification will be released in October, with examinations scheduled for December.

At a joint press briefing in the Secretariat, Principal Secretary (Education) Kona Sasidhar, Special Chief Secretary (Sports) Ajay Jain, and SAAP Vice Chairperson & MD Bharani offered detailed clarifications. Sasidhar explained that the recruitment was managed through a secure digital framework, with access restricted to only two permanent officials and passwords changed regularly to prevent tampering. He noted that delays in filling 6,100 posts notified in 2024 were due to complex legal requirements, including Supreme Court and High Court rulings on horizontal reservations. Merit lists were compiled strictly as per regulations, with 20% weightage for TET scores and 80% for DSC marks..

Ajay Jain a clarified that selections were made transparently under G.O. Ms No. 4, which prioritises achievements in National Games, Championships, Inter-University, and international events.

He contrasted this with the earlier G.O. Ms No. 74 used during the YSRCP tenure, which allowed lower-tier participation certificates. A total of 382 candidates qualified under the sports quota, including 22 gold, 40 silver, and 43 bronze medalists, with all certificates undergoing multi-layered authentication.

Regarding the case of tribal athlete Anigi Durgayya, Jain explained that his National Games certificate was not uploaded during the online application window, making retrospective acceptance legally impermissible.