APSDMA issues alert as monsoon advances in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) announced that the southwest monsoon has advanced further into the state.

MD Prakhar Jain said favourable conditions are expected to extend rainfall into ASR, Manyam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts within two to three days.

A surface circulation remains over the west-central Bay of Bengal and north coastal Andhra, with another active over south coastal Andhra.

These systems are likely to bring light to moderate rain and thunderstorms on Friday in Polavaram, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Palnadu, Markapuram, Prakasam, Nellore and Rayalaseema.

Scattered showers, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph may affect other districts. Authorities urged caution.