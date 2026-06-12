DSC-2025 recruitment: YSRCP leader Jagan alleges manipulation, demands CBI inquiry

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into DSC-2025 teacher recruitment examination, alleging widespread corruption, insider leaks, and manipulation.
Addressing a press conference at the party’s central office, Jagan termed the recruitment process a ‘shameful betrayal’ of lakhs of unemployed youth and claimed the scale of malpractice was unprecedented in Andhra Pradesh.
Jagan alleged that the government bypassed established safeguards by consolidating question paper preparation and exam execution under the SCERT Director, instead of segregating responsibilities between SCERT and the DSC Convenor.
Sensitive tasks such as question compilation and digital uploading were reportedly handed to outsourcing staff. He cited the case of Purama Naveen, an outsourcing employee who later secured top ranks in the same exam, calling it ‘undeniable proof of insider leaks.’ Jagan further claimed that Naveen’s digital ID was erased from the final selection list to conceal the irregularities.
The opposition leader criticised the government for eliminating public merit lists, cutoff marks, and district-wise results. Instead, candidates were directly issued call letters on a strict 1:1 ratio. Even after certificate verification, several candidates were allegedly denied jobs without explanation, suggesting backdoor adjustments to favour select individuals.
Jagan devoted significant attention to what he described as a ‘multi-crore sports quota scam.’ He accused the government of altering rules through G.O. No. 4 and G.O. No. 47, exempting sports quota candidates from qualifying exams and allowing appointments based solely on participation certificates.
He alleged that ruling-party leaders heading sports associations distributed certificates to their associates, while genuine medallists such as national archery gold winner Durgayya were denied posts. Audio and video evidence were presented, purportedly showing middlemen negotiating bribes of `15–20 lakh per post.
Contrasting the current situation with his tenure, Jagan recalled that the YSRCP government had filled 1.30 lakh secretariat posts within 50 days in 2019 without allegations of malpractice. He dismissed Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘Mega DSC’ claim, stating that 6,100 of the 16,000 announced vacancies were old notifications cancelled by the present regime. He called for State-wide protest rallies on Friday in all constituency headquarters under the banner ‘Two Years of Betrayal.’