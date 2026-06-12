DSC-2025 recruitment: YSRCP leader Jagan alleges manipulation, demands CBI inquiry

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into DSC-2025 teacher recruitment examination, alleging widespread corruption, insider leaks, and manipulation.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s central office, Jagan termed the recruitment process a ‘shameful betrayal’ of lakhs of unemployed youth and claimed the scale of malpractice was unprecedented in Andhra Pradesh.

Jagan alleged that the government bypassed established safeguards by consolidating question paper preparation and exam execution under the SCERT Director, instead of segregating responsibilities between SCERT and the DSC Convenor.

Sensitive tasks such as question compilation and digital uploading were reportedly handed to outsourcing staff. He cited the case of Purama Naveen, an outsourcing employee who later secured top ranks in the same exam, calling it ‘undeniable proof of insider leaks.’ Jagan further claimed that Naveen’s digital ID was erased from the final selection list to conceal the irregularities.