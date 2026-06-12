FCV tobacco auctions showed positive trend over past 10 days: Agriculture Minister Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said that FCV (Flue-Cured Virginia) tobacco auctions have shown encouraging improvement over the last ten days. Addressing a teleconference with Ministers Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Anam Ram Narayana Reddy, Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, and legislators from tobacco-growing districts, he stated that increased buyer participation, improved market liquidity and a sharp decline in rejections have created positive market conditions.

As of June 11, 15.65 million kilograms of FCV tobacco had been marketed through Tobacco Board auction platforms. About 8,000 bales are arriving at the 16 auction centres, ensuring smooth operations. Rejections and No Bid cases, which ranged between 30 and 37 percent, have now declined to nearly 20 percent.

The Tobacco Board has been holding continuous consultations with traders, exporters, buyers and farmers to understand market conditions and improve liquidity. Stakeholders agreed on the need for balanced supply of all tobacco grades and enhanced buyer participation. The Board is coordinating with purchasing companies and ensuring orderly marketing.