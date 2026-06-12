Liquor case: Andhra court remands Vasudev Reddy, Raj Kesireddy till June 25

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) investigation into alleged irregularities in liquor transportation during the YSRCP regime, Nampally Court on Thursday remanded Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy, also known as Raj Kesireddy, and former Andhra Pradesh Beverages Corporation Managing Director D Vasudev Reddy to judicial custody until June 25. Both were transferred to Chanchalguda Central Jail.

The ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) based on findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has been probing irregularities in liquor transportation and the implementation of the liquor policy between 2019 and 2024.

Searches were conducted at five Hyderabad locations linked to Raj Kesireddy, Vasudev Reddy, Vijaya Narsimha Reddy, Vallu Sandeep, former minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao, and his son. Investigators allege the state exchequer suffered a loss of Rs 195.33 crore due to irregular contracts. The probe suggests unlawful gains were channelled through hawala networks and money laundering.

Premises linked to former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, retired IAS officer Dhanunjaya Reddy, auditor Balaji Govindappa, and Krishna Mohan Reddy, former officer on special duty to ex-chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, were also searched.

The ED suspects Sigma Supply Chain Solutions acted as a front company in the tender process, diverting nearly 96 per cent of revenue to a syndicate.

During searches at Nageswara Rao’s residence, officials seized luxury watches, a car, a mobile phone, and a joint venture agreement.

Meanwhile, the SIT in Vijayawada has filed four charge sheets and is preparing to submit the final one.