Minister Lokesh reviews Rs 6-crore temple restoration plan

VIJAYAWADA: The historic Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Mangalagiri is set for a major restoration and development drive. HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh chaired a review meeting with officials at his Undavalli residence, where detailed proposals were presented through a PowerPoint briefing.

Key works approved include the restoration of the Sri Krishnadevaraya Mandapam, reconstruction of the Yagashala and Ghanta Mandapam, and construction of a new Vahanashala.

Lokesh directed that all renovation activities must strictly adhere to temple traditions. He also emphasised that external development works around the temple should be planned meticulously to enhance pilgrim satisfaction.

The Minister underlined that opportunities to develop such a revered shrine come only once in a lifetime, urging officials to proceed with a comprehensive plan.

The project, estimated at Rs 6 crore, will formally commence with a foundation ceremony on July 3. Discussions also touched upon mobilising donor contributions to support the initiative.

The review meeting was attended by Endowments Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan, Temple EO Koganti Sunil Kumar, Endowments Chief Engineer G Shekhar, Executive Engineer D Srinivas Rao, Assistant Engineer Mohan, and temple architect Parameswarappa, among others.