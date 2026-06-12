PM Modi transformed India into global power: Andhra BJP chief PVN Madhav

VIJAYAWADA: AP BJP president PVN Madhav on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 12 years in office, stating that the NDA government had delivered inclusive development, strengthened national security and elevated India’s stature on the global stage. He said the proportion of people living below the poverty line had declined from 33.8 per cent to 11 per cent during the period and credited the Constitution drafted by Dr BR. Ambedkar for enabling leaders from weaker sections, such as Narendra Modi, to rise to the country’s highest office.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP State office in Vijayawada, Madhav said BJP national president Nitin Nabin had called upon party workers to take the achievements of the Modi government to the people. Recalling the NDA’s rise to power in 2014, he said Modi’s experience as Gujarat Chief Minister had helped steer the country towards development.

He praised Modi for providing corruption-free governance, strengthening India’s global standing and transforming the country into a major economic power. He said internal security had improved and Naxal influence had declined.

According to him, infrastructure development accelerated significantly, with 1.75 lakh km of roads built and major initiatives undertaken in manufacturing and medical devices.