Ryots can still opt for land pooling within stipulated timeframe: APCRDA

VIJAYAWADA: A Gram Sabha was conducted by APCRDA in Nidamarru village as part of the land acquisition process for the development of People’s Capital Amaravati. The Gram Sabha was attended by APCRDA Additional Commissioners A Bhargava Teja, and Kollabathula Karthik.

Addressing the villagers, Bhargava Teja stated that land pooling scheme (LPS) had been undertaken for construction of roads, development of LPS zones, and other infrastructure projects in the Capital City.

He explained that while a majority of landowners had voluntarily participated in the LPS, some farmers and landowners had not come forward. After holding several rounds of discussions with the concerned landowners, APCRDA had recently issued a notification for land acquisition strictly in accordance with the prescribed procedures.

He further clarified that farmers still have an opportunity to participate in the LPS and that even those whose names appear in the recently issued land acquisition notification may opt for land pooling within the stipulated timeframe.