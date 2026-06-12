Ryots can still opt for land pooling within stipulated timeframe: APCRDA

VIJAYAWADA: A Gram Sabha was conducted by APCRDA in Nidamarru village as part of the land acquisition process for the development of People’s Capital Amaravati. The Gram Sabha was attended by APCRDA Additional Commissioners A Bhargava Teja, and Kollabathula Karthik.
Addressing the villagers, Bhargava Teja stated that land pooling scheme (LPS) had been undertaken for construction of roads, development of LPS zones, and other infrastructure projects in the Capital City.
He explained that while a majority of landowners had voluntarily participated in the LPS, some farmers and landowners had not come forward. After holding several rounds of discussions with the concerned landowners, APCRDA had recently issued a notification for land acquisition strictly in accordance with the prescribed procedures.
He further clarified that farmers still have an opportunity to participate in the LPS and that even those whose names appear in the recently issued land acquisition notification may opt for land pooling within the stipulated timeframe.
Several villagers requested the removal of lands classified under Section 22-A from the notified list. Responding to their concerns, the Additional Commissioner directed the Tahsildar to examine the grievances relating to the 22-A lands.
He also informed the villagers that check posts had been established to prevent the illegal transportation of soil. Villagers further requested that vehicles engaged in Capital City construction activities be diverted through routes outside the village limits to minimize inconvenience to residents.
The Additional Commissioner assured them that the matter would be examined. He also informed the gathering that development works in the returnable plot layouts allotted to Capital Region farmers are currently in progress.
As construction activities under the Amaravati development project are progressing rapidly, he urged farmers and residents of the Capital Region villages to extend their cooperation to APCRDA.