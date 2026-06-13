29 teachers to get training in Finland

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is sending 29 teachers, who received the State Best Teacher Awards during last year’s Teachers Day celebrations, to Finland to expose them to the internationally acclaimed methodologies of teaching.
This initiative reflects State the government’s strong commitment to the professional development of teachers in government schools, said B Srinivasa Rao, State Project Director (SPD) of Samagra Shiksha on Friday.
To prepare the selected teachers, the School Education Department and Samagra Shiksha both jointly launched the International Professional Development Programme at the Yes-J Excellence Centre, Andhra Loyola College campus in Vijayawada.
Addressing the participants present as the chief guest, the SPD said the government views teachers as ‘change agents’ capable of transforming AP’s education system.
Srinivasa Rao encouraged them to study Finland’s emphasis on foundational and school education, adapt its best practices to local needs, and implement them under the envisioned “Andhra Model of Education.”
He urged the participants to serve as mentors to fellow teachers. The government believes that this initiative will significantly contribute to providing world class quality education to the students across the State. Three Phase Training Programme is as follows:
Phase I - Training in V’wada
The first phase, running until 17 June, is being conducted in Vijayawada by renowned education experts from the University of Turku, Finland. The sessions focus on themes such as ‘Learning Through Joy and Play’ and Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), introducing innovative pedagogical approaches for foundational learning.
Phase II - Finland study visit
During the second phase of the visit, scheduled from 17 to 26 August, the award winning teachers will undertake an eight day study visit to the Finnish cities of Turku and Rauma.
They will observe classroom practices firsthand by visiting local early childhood education centres, preschools and teacher training schools.
Phase III - Online mentoring
Following the return of the award winning teachers, they will implement school based projects inspired by their learning.
Faculty members from the University of Turku will provide continuous guidance, mentoring and feedback to the students through online sessions to support successful implementation.