Andhra Pradesh: Fishermen await rich catches as 61-day ban is set to end soon

VIJAYAWADA: With the annual 61-day fishing ban set to end on June 15, a sense of anticipation is sweeping through Andhra Pradesh’s coastal villages, where fishermen are busy preparing their boats and nets and invoking divine blessings ahead of the new season. The community is pinning hopes on favourable weather, rich catches and better incomes in the months ahead.

The ban, imposed from April 15 to June 15 every year to facilitate breeding and conservation of marine resources, kept thousands of fishermen ashore for nearly two months. With the restriction set to be lifted, activity has picked up at fishing harbours and villages, where fishermen are engaged in repairing boats, mending nets and procuring fresh gear, fuel and other essential provisions required for the voyage.

Apart from making logistical arrangements, many fishermen are also adhering to age-old traditions. They usually consult priests and choose an auspicious muhurtham before venturing into the sea, believing that a good omen ensures a safe journey and abund antcatch.

During the ban period, the State government extended financial assistance under the Matsyakara Sevalo scheme. About 1.30 lakh fishermen families received Rs 20,000 each, with a total outlay of Rs 261.5 crore, helping them tide over the lean season.