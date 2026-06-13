Green India meet showcases AP’s renewable energy push

VIJAYAWADA: The Green India Conference 2026, held as part of the three-day Green Energy India Expo in Vijayawada, witnessed enthusiastic participation from industry leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs and students, making it a success.

Organised by AP Chambers and Exhibition Catalyst Pvt. Ltd., the event highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s rapid emergence as the Green Energy Capital of India.

AP Pollution Control Board Chairman P Krishnaiah said the State’s progressive Green Energy Policy aims for 160 GW of renewable capacity over the next decade.

He pointed to opportunities for MSMEs in manufacturing, energy storage, cell fabrication, module assembly and project services, urging collaboration with universities to raise student awareness.

AP Chambers President Potluri Bhaskara Rao noted that Andhra Pradesh has already attracted more than Rs 5 lakh crore in renewable investments, with another Rs 5 lakh crore committed. He welcomed the proposed renewable energy manufacturing hub at Rambilli near Visakhapatnam and suggested exclusive solar component parks across regions. He stressed the importance of addressing policy and operational challenges to meet the 160 GW target.

Executive Vice President B Rajasekhar outlined AP Chambers’ initiatives to support industrial growth and renewable energy development. Sessions were coordinated by B Phani Chandra, Vice Chairman of the Energy Committee, and Chairman P Koti Rao, facilitating discussions on investment, policy, infrastructure, manufacturing and employment.

Featuring 50 exhibitors from across the country showcasing innovative renewable and sustainability solutions, the expo will continue until June 13.