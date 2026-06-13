Land pooling still open for eligible ryots: Andhra Pradesh CRDA

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the ongoing land acquisition process for the development of the People’s Capital, Amaravati, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) conducted a Gram Sabha in Nowlur village on Friday. Commissioner V Vijayarama Raju, along with Additional Commissioners A Bhargava Teja and Kollabattula Karthik, interacted with farmers and residents during the programme.

The Commissioner explained that land pooling had already been undertaken for the construction of roads, pumping stations, and other key infrastructure projects in the Capital City. He noted that despite several rounds of consultations, some landowners had not joined the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS), leading to the issuance of land acquisition notifications in accordance with prescribed procedures.

Farmers were informed that they still have the option to voluntarily join the LPS within the stipulated timeframe, even if their names are included in acquisition notifications. The Commissioner highlighted that several farmers from Nowlur had recently come forward to contribute their lands under the scheme after discussions with APCRDA officials.

He assured that all genuine concerns would be addressed in line with government policies. Requests related to civic infrastructure and village development would be considered as part of the comprehensive planning for Capital Region.

The Commissioner emphasised that APCRDA is implementing large-scale infrastructure works across Amaravati villages and that construction activities are progressing rapidly. He appealed to farmers and residents to continue extending their cooperation for the development of the capital. Beneficiaries who have received returnable plots were advised to complete their registration process at the Competent Authority offices.