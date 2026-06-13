Nara Lokesh demands apology from Jagan over DSC - 2025 claims

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh launched a sharp attack on YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, demanding an unconditional apology to the youth of Andhra Pradesh after what he described as the complete collapse of the opposition’s allegations surrounding the DSC recruitment process.

Taking to X on Friday, Lokesh said every claim made by Jagan regarding DSC had been ‘thoroughly disproven with facts and data’ and pointed out that the courts had also dismissed the allegations, vindicating the government’s position from the very beginning.

“Jagan Reddy garu’s false narrative has now been completely exposed. Every allegation he made has been disproven with facts and data. The courts have also dismissed these claims, reaffirming what we have maintained from the very beginning,” Lokesh said.

The Minister asserted that the DSC recruitment process now stands fully vindicated and that the government remains focused on creating opportunities for thousands of aspiring teachers across the State.

Lokesh accused the YSRCP leadership of misleading candidates and creating unnecessary anxiety among lakhs of DSC aspirants through what he termed a sustained campaign of misinformation. “After misleading candidates and causing unnecessary anxiety among lakhs of aspirants, Jagan Reddy garu should apologise to the youth of Andhra Pradesh,” he said. The ruling TDP-led NDA government has maintained that the DSC recruitment process was conducted transparently and in accordance with established procedures. With the legal challenges failing to stand scrutiny, the government says the focus can now return to providing employment opportunities and strengthening the education sector.

The latest remarks escalate the political battle over DSC, with Lokesh positioning the issue as a case of the opposition spreading fear among job-seeking youth.