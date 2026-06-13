SCoR GM inspects key infra projects in Vijayawada Division

VIJAYAWADA: South Coast Railway (SCoR) General Manager Sandeep Mathur undertook a comprehensive inspection of the Vijayawada–Gudur section in Vijayawada Division, accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager Mohit Sonakiya, principal head of several departments, and senior divisional officials.

The inspection covered ongoing infrastructure works, passenger amenities, safety systems, and redevelopment projects across multiple stations. It began with a window-trailing inspection of the third line works between Krishna Canal Junction and Peddavadlapudi Junction.

Mathur reviewed construction progress, quality standards, and project execution, stressing the need to expedite works to enhance line capacity and operational efficiency.

At Tenali Railway Station, he examined ticketing areas, waiting halls, parking facilities, and passenger amenities, directing officials to ensure continuous improvement in customer services.

At Bapatla, redevelopment works under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme were inspected, including relay rooms, amenities, and accessibility features.

At Chirala, he reviewed yard points, signalling assets, and redevelopment works, highlighting strict adherence to safety benchmarks and operational reliability.

At Ongole, he assessed infrastructure upgrades, accessibility features, and aesthetics under the Amrit Bharat scheme, stressing the integration of local cultural identity with modern facilities. At Nellore station, ongoing redevelopment, was inspected for passenger flow systems, Divyangjan facilities, and circulating areas.

At Bitragunta, he inspected the Crew Lobby, reviewing rest facilities, sign-on/off systems, safety procedures, and counselling mechanisms.

Throughout the inspection, Mathur interacted with railway staff, public representatives, and media, outlining SCoR’s vision to boost infrastructure, enhance safety, and deliver world-class facilities.