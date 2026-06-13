‘Strengthen industry-academia links for skills & economic development’: Nara Lokesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Education Nara Lokesh on Friday said the State government is working to strengthen linkages between educational institutions, industry and research organisations to support economic growth and skill development.

Addressing the Digii100X Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Leadership Summit in Visakhapatnam, the Minister stated that the government is developing 22 industrial clusters across the State and stressed the need for higher educational institutions to align their programmes with industry requirements.

He noted each institution should identify areas of specialisation and contribute towards developing skilled manpower, research capabilities and innovation. Explaining the concept of industrial clusters, Lokesh maintained that the government aims to create integrated ecosystems where ancillary industries and manufacturing units can operate in close coordination.

Referring to the proposed development of a rare earth minerals-based industrial ecosystem in North Andhra, he said the State intends to move beyond the export of raw materials and focus on processing, value addition and manufacturing within Andhra Pradesh. Educational institutions and research centres, he opined, have an important role to play in supporting this effort through research and technology development. Lokesh invited universities to establish research centres focused on rare earth minerals and allied sectors, noting that institutions such as Andhra University could contribute significantly to the initiative.