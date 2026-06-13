Two vehicles torched, three injured in TDP-YSRCP clashes in Kurnool

KURNOOL: Three persons were injured and two vehicles set ablaze as clashes between TDP and YSRCP supporters broke out in the Mantralayam Assembly constituency of Kurnool district on Friday, prompting police deployment in several villages.

The violence occurred in Madhavaram, Rampuram, Basapuram and Kosigi, where rival party workers gathered amid rising political tensions. Police said the unrest began when a YSRCP activist allegedly burst firecrackers near the residence of Mantralayam TDP in-charge Raghavendra Reddy and raised slogans against him. The situation escalated when YSRCP cadres returning from a protest in Kosigi allegedly shouted slogans against TDP leaders, leading to clashes.

TDP activists allegedly set fire to a car and a motorcycle belonging to YSRCP supporters. Fire personnel later extinguished the blaze. At least three people sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

Police intercepted groups on the outskirts of Rampuram and Basapuram to prevent further violence. Authorities also received reports that nearly 1,000 TDP workers were preparing to march towards the affected areas. In response, additional forces were deployed under the supervision of the Yemmiganur DSP.